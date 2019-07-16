Apex Legends cheaters are getting matched together in this genius move

Respawn Entertainment has recently revealed a new plan to mess with Apex Legends cheats. In a new “Check-in” post on Reddit, the developers talk about where they are with several areas of Apex Legends’ development, but the most interesting part of the post talks about how they’re trying to curtail the problems with cheating in the game.

In the Reddit post, the developers talk about multiple paths the team are taking. Primarily, the team has committed to increasing resources to combat cheats, “whether that be people or tech,” and “using machine learning to create behaviour models that detect and auto ban cheaters”

Respawn has also claimed that two-factor authentication will be required on high risk accounts in some regions, and they’ll also be looking to improve their detection on spam and cheating accounts before they are used, which is some Minority Report level anti-cheat.

But by far the most amusing part of their anti-cheating efforts is the fact that matchmaking will now put detected cheaters and spammers together, letting these Apex predators with unfair abilities face off against each other in an incredibly infuriating battle royale experience.

It’s what they deserve though, honestly.

This might not just be the people running cheats on their machine, either. Respawn has clarified that “Even if you are not specifically using a cheat, partying up with cheaters is still cheating,” meaning those of you hoping to scrape wins by partying up with a cheater could still land you in hot water, and this new punishment pool.

“As we’ve said before, the war against cheaters will be ongoing and remains a high priority for us. There will always be work to do, improvements to make, and new things to adapt to,” add the developers. “We’d like to thank the players that have been getting involved with helping us squash cheaters over the last week whether it be submitting reports or assisting with the vetting process for suspicious behavior.”

The team has also opened up their Dev tracker, making a public-facing Trello board that show what the developers are keeping track of. They’ve also unveiled some now Twitch Prime loot for those linking their accounts and have discussed the code:leaf and code:net errors.

Here’s to a cheat-free battle royale experience.

