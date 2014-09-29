Another iOS 8 bug discovered as ‘reset’ deletes all iCloud Drive docs

The stuttering start for Apple’s iOS 8 continued on Monday with reports surfacing of a bug that causes all of the user’s iCloud Drive documents to be deleted.

According to some users, deploying the ‘Reset All Settings’ command within the Settings on a iPhone or iPad running iOS 8 has the unintended consequence of permanently removing iWork documents from Apple’s new cloud storage locker.

The command, which sits under the the General > Reset section of the iOS 8 settings menu is supposed to allow users to return the device to its default state without deleting any data, photos or documents

Indeed, the company explicitly states that “This will reset all settings. No data or media will be deleted,” so it appears that Apple has another major bug on its hands.

The issue first raised by posters on the MacRumours forums, appears to be limited to documents within the iWork apps (Pages, Keynote and and Numbers) as users are claiming other app data stored within iCloud Drive remains unharmed.

The site points out in its own testing, the reset command does deleted all iWork documents from iCloud Drive, iCloud.com and iPhone and a Mac. Apparently there is no simple way to recover the lost data, with Apple now working with affected users to help save the data.

Apple introduced iCloud Drive in order to challenge the abundance of cloud storage platforms like Microsoft’s OneDrive, Google Drive and Dropbox, allowing users to access their files on any device. However, it seems, after performing the reset command affected users are unable to access them at all.

We’ll update this article when Apple’s response is forthcoming, but in the meantime, we’d advise you to avoid the ‘reset all settings’ portion of iOS 8 for the time being.



