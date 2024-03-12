Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android users can finally choose precious blue bubbles

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has begun to roll out the Google Messages update, which enables users to choose custom message bubble colours and backgrounds.

9to5Google reports the update previewed late last year is slowly rolling out to all users of the RCS-based communications app. Users will be able to select a “change colours” option within a particular conversation and customise the hues for messages sent, received and the background colour for the chat.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for just £439

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for just £439

GiffGaff is selling the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for just £439 in ‘Like new’ condition.

  • GiffGaff
  • ‘Like new’ condition
  • Now £439
View Deal

The report said the changes only apply to messages exchanged within the RCS standard rather than SMS, so it won’t quite solve the issue for messages exchanged between iPhone and Android owners. At least for now.

The two-tiered blue and green bubble discussion has become a symbolic battleground in the last couple of years with Google aggressively pushing Apple towards embracing RCS messaging. That gives mutual benefits of delivery reports, read receipts, encryption and higher resolution videos and images when sharing messages across platforms.

Apple has somewhat conceded a change is unavoidable and plans to introduce support for RCS messages between iPhone and Android at some point this year (probably within iOS 18 this autumn), while iPhone-to-iPhone messages will continue to be conducted over the iMessage protocol.

In a statement last November, Apple said: “Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association. We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.”

True parity between the two messaging platforms is unlikely as long as Apple keeps iMessage locked down. The decision of the European Union to allow this suggests that will remain the case indefinitely. In the main, though, support for RCS should solve most of the beefs between the two platforms respective fans.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 4 days ago
Best Android Phones 2024: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Best Android Phones 2024: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Everything you should know

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Everything you should know

Max Parker 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words