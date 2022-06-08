Android 13 edges towards release and there’s never been a better time to try

Google has released the third beta for the forthcoming Android 13, as it edges towards a public release for Pixel phones later this summer.

Google describes it an entering the “final phase of our cycle where we’re focusing on polish and performance” but for users there’s never been a better time to jump in on the preview.

The third-beta should be the most stable version yet, if you’re looking to hop on to the Android beta for a test drive prior to its launch. You’ll need a Pixel 4 and up to do so, as there are no third-party manufacturers taking part in the public beta at present. You can enrol your device here.

Android 13 will debut new app permissions (to allow users to enact better control over what developers can access), a new media bar, per-app language selections and a new Google Wallet app. Google is also promising more than 20 Android apps to be optimised for tablets.

As usual the beta version is more focused on the developer community. The third version is a landmark release as this version has reached Platform Stability, which is key for developers looking to refine their apps for the new era.

In a blog post Google says this means “the developer APIs and all app-facing behaviours are now final.” Developers can now move forward safe in the knowledge there’ll be be no further changes.

“We’re asking all app and game developers to start your final compatibility testing now and prepare to publish your compatibility updates as soon as possible ahead of the final release,” Google says.

Google usually releases its completed new software in late summer, while the Pixel 7 range is likely to be the first device to run the software out of the box. We’re expecting those devices to be unveiled by Google in early October.