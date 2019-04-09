Amazon’s lopped a third off the Arlo Pro 2’s price – grab it while stocks last

Amazon’s just knocked a third off the price of the Arlo Pro 2 camera kit as a part of its bonanza Spring Sale.

The deal means you can grab several Arlo Pro 2 cameras plus the main hub, depending on which package you pick, at a massively discounted price. Of course, if you already have Arlo Pro 2 security set up in your home, you can also pick up a single wireless camera on the cheap to add to your existing ecosystem.

This means you can grab the basic kit, which includes one camera and the main hub for £234.99, marking a £73.91 saving on its regular price. The best deal is for the two camera kit, which is currently selling for £399.99, marking a 40% discount and more impressive £170 saving on the kit’s standard RRP.

For those who missed it, the Arlo Pro is one of Trusted Reviews’ favourite Wi-Fi cameras and an ideal choice for security conscious homeowners, parents and pet owners looking to keep tabs on their little bow-wow while out and about.

As we noted in our Arlo security camera review:

“The Arlo ecosystem is one of the finest out there for hardcore home-security aficionados. The Arlo Pro fits into the company’s offering very nicely indeed, offering a reliable and long-lasting outdoor camera that won’t fail at the first sign of moisture. Along with a good app and great-value subscription options, it’s an excellent buy. The only thing holding it back is its high cost.”

Of course, during this fantastic sale, price is no longer an issue, with the Arlo Pro 2 being just one of many awesome products getting a price drop this Amazon Spring sale. Make sure to bookmark and keep checking Trusted Reviews to stay on top of the latest and greatest bangers we’ve found.

