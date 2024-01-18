Amazon wants to charge for ‘Alexa Plus’ but the AI isn’t playing ball

Amazon is preparing for a future where users will pay a subscription for an AI-powered version of Alexa.

Given the emergence of large language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s own efforts with Bard, the well-used, almost ubiquitous voice assistant is at risk of being left behind.

However, according to a new Business Insider report, the efforts to match the newest assistants with a more conversational product, are floundering due to tech issues and internal politics.

Save 19% on the Apple Watch Ultra The original Apple Watch Ultra is currently selling for £569, which is a 19% saving. Amazon

Save 19%

Now £569 View Deal

The report says the ‘Alexa Plus’ service is planned to launch on June 30, the publication says, and is currently testing the servicer among 15,0000 users. Testers cited in the report say the service frequently provides inaccurate information. The so-called Remarkable Alexa upgrade “often gives unnecessarily long or inaccurate responses” the report says.

Amazon had previously hinted the next version of Alexa carrying the generative AI technology may well come with a fee attached. It’s not clear how much the company would charge, or whether it might be part of an Amazon Prime subscription. However, unless there’s a significant improvement prior to launch, it may be a stretch for users to star forking over cash.

“If this fails to get revenue, Alexa is in trouble,” one of the sources with knowledge of the situation told Business Insider.

Amazon is among the early voice assistant providers playing catch-up with the emerging generative AI models. Apple is another one. In the latter’s case, the issue with bringing Siri up to speed comes with an inflexible architecture.

It remains to be seen whether Amazon can fix these reported issues.