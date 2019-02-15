Amazon’s first Lord of the Rings teaser offers hints for return to Middle-earth

We know very little about Amazon’s plans for a multi-season TV series based upon the world envisioned in J.R.R Toklien’s Lord of The Rings. Following the launch of the company’s first teaser for the series, super fans have tried to piece things together.

A tweet from the @LOTRonPrime Twitter account on Friday offers a map of Middle-earth, minus any of the well-known place names like The Shire, Rohan, Gondor and… whisper it… Mordor. The tweet invites fans to explore the map, but on the surface there’s not an awful lot to explore. Of course, there may be some hidden Easter eggs no-one has spotted yet, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The tweet is accompanied by the text: “Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,” which suggests there might be a little more to come than what we’re already seeing from the account.

Naturally, there are some fan theories about what actually could be implied by the map, and the Tolkien historians are right on it.

Amazon has previously said it won’t be remaking the Peter Jackson films, but there will be characters known and loved by fans of the trilogy and beyond.

“I think you can know that we’re not remaking the movies, but we’re also not starting from scratch,” Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke has said (via Deadline). “So, it’ll be characters you love.”

She also said there’s no timeline for the show to arrive on Amazon Prime, but the launch of this Twitter handle and the subsequent tweets suggests business is fixing to pick up. We may be hearing more information sooner than expected.

Is the Lord of the Rings TV show the most exciting prospect in streaming right now? Or can it only disappoint given what has come before? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.