Amazon launches Alexa-friendly air quality monitor

Amazon’s quest to provide a smart version of every gadget in your home has continued with the launch of the Alexa-friendly Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor.

The $69.99 gadget keeps tabs on multiple key factors in measuring the air quality in your indoor environment, with a colour-coded LED warning if the quality drops below healthy levels.

Right now it’s only available in the United States, but we’ve requested information on a potential UK launch in due course.

It enables users to track the particulate matter (PM), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature with readings available within the Alexa app available at any time. Amazon says this isn’t a carmon monoxide (CO) alarm and isn’t a replacement for one either.

If the monitor detects a drop in air quality it can notify users using the Alexa app, or you can be informed with an announcement on a connected Echo device.

While the company is keen to let potential buyers know this gadget doesn’t have a speaker or microphone itself, you can communicate with it via a connected Echo speaker.

Indeed, Amazon is offering an Echo Dot (4th Gen) for just an extra $10 ($79.99) and an Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for just an extra $20. Pairing with an Echo Show offers visual read-outs, as well as the option to receive audio feedback.

Amazon says the Smart Air Quality Monitor is available to pre-order now with shipping at some point in December. As we said, there’s nothing on a UK launch yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as we hear back from Amazon.

Amazon’s efforts to dominate the smart home via its Alexa and Echo platforms seems unstoppable, but the smart home division may be rocked by the news Miriam Daniel, a key executive on the Echo and Alexa side of things, is leaving the firm according to a Bloomberg report.