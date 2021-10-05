 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Go-inspired smart fridge could help you restock favourite foods

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon is reportedly working on a smart refrigerator that can take an inventory of the products inside.

According to a report from Business Insider, Amazon is looking to harness the technology honed in its Amazon Go grocery stores. Those stores feature ‘Just Walk Out’ technology that enables users to simply remove items from the shelves and leave the store without checking out. The same tech could be used to track what enters and leaves the fridge, perhaps.

Sources say the e-commerce giant is looking to team up with an established manufacturer on the refrigerator that could monitor items in the fridge and give users a heads-up when they’re running low on an item regularly occupying shelf space.

Naturally, there’d be notifications encouraging a fresh purchase from Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods (which Amazon also owns) when supplies are low. Amazon’s hardware efforts have largely been focused on making it easier for people to buy stuff from Amazon, so this wouldn’t be anything new.

Interestingly, Amazon wants the fridge to recommend recipes to owners based upon the ingredients they have chilling out. We can imagine Alexa being heavily involved with suggesting these recipes and the reordering of products.

You might like…

Is Amazon Astro safe? We asked two security experts to find out

Is Amazon Astro safe? We asked two security experts to find out

Alastair Stevenson 5 days ago
Everything Amazon announced at its 2021 product event including an actual robot

Everything Amazon announced at its 2021 product event including an actual robot

David Ludlow 6 days ago
Meet Amazon’s Astro, a robot assistant that follows you everywhere

Meet Amazon’s Astro, a robot assistant that follows you everywhere

Kob Monney 1 week ago

According to the sources, Amazon is spending around $50 million a year on the project, which is being handled by both Amazon Fresh and the Lab126 hardware teams. Given the company’s focus on groceries and smart home products, this actually seems like a pretty logical idea for Amazon and we’re intrigued to see how it might pan out.

This wouldn’t be the first smart fridge we’ve seen, though. Cameras have been used to enable shoppers to remotely view the inside of their appliances in order to check what’s in the fridge while they’re out shopping.

Amazon has been rapidly expanding its smart home hardware product lines in recent years, beyond items like the Echo speakers. At an event last month it revealed a personal robot called Astro. It can be used as a household aide to go and check on people or rooms.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.