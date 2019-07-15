Amazon Prime Day is here and if you want to beam some 4K content into your eyeballs then this corking bargain is not to be missed.

For Prime Day 0nly, Amazon has slashed the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K, bringing the price down from £49.99 to £24.99. Given how quickly the Fire TV range has sold out during past Prime Days we’d really recommend avoiding any umming and ahhing and grabbing the stick now.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a great bit of tech for any movie or TV fanatic with a UHD TV. It lets you access and stream Amazon Prime Video’s 4K and HDR content to and UHD screen with an HDMI port. Trust us, you haven’t lived until you’ve seen Bosch and the Marvelous Mrs Maisel in 4K.

If you’re lucky enough to have a top end sound and HDR TV setup you’ll be pleased to hear the stick covers all the big standards. These include the HDR10, Dolby Vision and HGL HDR (high dynamic range) standards and Dolby Atmos. To non-techies this means if your hardware supports any of these standards you’ll be able to get the most out of it with the Fire TV Stick 4K.

The addition of Alexa smart assistant support, a dedicated remote and access to numerous third-party streaming apps, including BBC iPlayer, Shudder, Crunchyroll and ESPN make it an even sweater package, especially when it’s selling this cheap.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of many products to get a hefty Prime Day discount. Prime Day launched midnight on Monday and is set to run until the end of play on Tuesday.

We’re expecting yet more amazing discounts to appear on everything from top end tellies to small kitchen appliances and games consoles during it. Make sure to bookmark and regularly check Trusted Reviews’ Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub page for our picks of the latest and greatest deals.

