The Amazon Fire 7 just had its price slashed: Nab it while Prime Day stocks last

Amazon’s just slashed the price of its best value tablet, the Fire 7, making it an absolute steal this Prime Day.

The limited time deal means you can grab the Fire 7 for £30, a £20 discount on its regular £50 RRP. This makes the already great value an tablet a no brainer purchase for any Prime subscribers on a tight budget. Trust us, you’ll not find a better tablet for £30.

You’ll want to jump on the deal early though. Amazon Fire tablets have sold out in flash during past Prime Days and we’re expecting the same issue to occur in 2019.

The Fire 7 is the most affordable option in Amazon’s current tablet line-up. Despite being cheap, it’s still a great way to access Amazon’s Kindle and Prime Video services.

As we note in our in-depth Amazon Fire 7 review:

“If you were in the market for an inexpensive tablet, Amazon’s Fire range has always been a decent choice. While they never set the world alight in terms of specifications and design, they remain a much better option than many other tablets vying for the low-end of the market.

“Thankfully, this year’s minor update to the Amazon Fire 7 remains worlds apart from many of the uber-cheap tablets you might impulse buy at a supermarket with your morning cornflakes. Not a great deal has changed from the previous model – the design is the same, as is general performance, save for a small upgrade to the display in terms of clarity.”

The addition of Alexa support will be another welcome addition that makes it quick and easy to quiz the digital assistant about calendar appointments and general trivia.

The Fire 7 is one of many products to have its price slashed this Prime Day. We’re expecting yet more cracking discounts to appear during the retail giant’s yearly deals bonanza. Make sure to bookmark and keep checking our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub for our expert picks of the best live deals.

