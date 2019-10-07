Just a few weeks on from its deluge of Alexa-based updates – which included those Echo buds – Amazon has announced more new gadgets, including its first child-focussed Kindle.

The Kindle Kids Edition is basically the cheapest £59.99 Kindle with an included rubbery case and access to Amazon’s Kids Unlimited service for a year.

Amazon’s used this idea before, repackaging some of its Fire HD tablets as ‘Kids’ editions. Whereas the same new Kindle would normally set you back £59.99, these Kids versions are slightly pricier at £99.99.

Hardware-wise the Kindle in this package is exactly the same as the currently available model. It has a front-light that can be adjusted to allow comfortable reading at night, a sharp 167ppi display and battery life that can be measured in weeks rather than days.

There are a couple of differences in the software, though. Your kids won’t be able to directly access the Kindle store through the reader, instead they’ll be funnelled to the content in the Kids Unlimited service. This includes books – like the Harry Potter series – comics and Audible books in the future.

Amazon has also added some tricks to help young readers get more from their books. A word-wise feature, for instance, gives you handy definitions of tougher words as you read. The strength of this can be altered too.

Updated Amazon Fire HD 10 with USB-C

Alongside the Kindle Kids Edition, Amazon has updated the two versions of its 10-inch flagship Fire HD tablet. This comes in both a regular and Kids Edition, now has USB-C rather than the older microUSB and packs a 30% faster processor.

The new Fire 10 HD now has dual-band Wi-Fi for a (hopefully) stronger connection, picture-in-picture support for video apps like Prime Video and Netflix and a familiar plastic-clad design. It remains a durable-feeling tablet that’s probably more suited to home use rather than commuting due to its larger, bulkier size. While it runs Android, you don’t have access to the usual array of Google apps as the Amazon App Store is installed here.

The Kids Edition is, again, the same hardware as the regular version with a blue, pink or purple bumber case thrown in and access to the Kids Unlimited service for a year. That bumper case now has a handy flip-out that helps the tablet stand up freely on a table.

All these new Amazon devices are available for pre-order now, with shipping commencing at the end of October. The Fire HD 10 starts at £149.99 for the 32GB model, while the Kids Edition is £199.99.

