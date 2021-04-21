Amazing Nier Replicant origami figures revealed for remaster’s launch

Square Enix has today revealed some jaw-dropping origami figures of the upcoming Nier Replicant remaster characters, including both the Protagonist and Emil in stunning detail.

Finnish Origami artist Juho Könkkölä is the genius mind behind these origami creations, confirming that it took him a whopping 210 hours for the preparation and folding of the figures. He only used a single sheet of Wenzhou paper for each origami figure, with no cutting involved whatsoever.

“It was a long process to recreate the characters from Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139… but I’m very proud of the final two pieces of art,” Juho Könkkölä said.

“When the concept was first brought to me, I instantly had a clear vision of how I could bring Emil and the Protagonist to life through the medium of Origami. The Protagonist was the hardest to recreate, due to the complex dimensional shapes, but I think the extra detail really adds to the final pieces. I hope I have done the franchise justice and that the fans enjoy my work.”

The above video shows the origami figures in more detail, with Juho Könkkölä revealing he used a “wet folding process” to add all of the finer detail to the likes of the clothing and hair. It’s an incredible feat, capturing the personality of each character while also including the iconic weapons.

The Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139… remake will not only feature improved visuals, but also new music and Japanese voicework. Takashi Taura of PlatinumGames, who worked on the sequel to Nier, reportedly supervised the combat redesign too, ensuring there’s more than just aesthetic upgrades here.

The game’s confirmed to launch on 23 April in the West for various platforms, including PS4, Xbox One and PC. There’s no confirmation of PS5 and Xbox Series X releases right now however. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for future updates on the upcoming Nier Replicant remake.