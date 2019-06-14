The smart display is taking over your average smart speaker. Hop on the trend and you can use eBay’s 10% off code PRICEWIN to enjoy a further saving on the already discounted Google Home Hub, taking it down to just £107.10 from £119.

A voice assistant is no longer good enough. The demand for a more visual based device with all the trimmings of AI is an essential

A voice assistant is no longer good enough. The demand for a more visual based device with all the trimmings of AI is an essential, and now you can get Google’s hack at it with the Home Hub.

The Google Home Hub takes all the features you’ll find in their smart speakers and then some. Say “OK, Google, find me a mac n cheese recipe” and it’ll bring up the results you’re looking for on its 7-inch LCD screen. You can even ask it to pull up YouTube videos by asking it to show you how to do a task.

With two microphones and a full range speaker, you can expect to give instructions seamlessly and receive a crisp response. With its capacitive touch, you can also fly through different results and tap on what you need.

Utilise it as a more traditional piece of décor with the ability to pull up your favourite photos and function as a livelier photo frame. Set up albums with Google Photos and you can have it set up a slideshow going through your holiday snaps or the copious pictures of your dog (we all do it).

It can also be personalised to your schedule, providing you with your calendar in the morning and setting you up for the day with the weather forecast, etc. Simply by saying “Hey Google, goodnight” it will ensure your alarm is set and even turn out the lights depending on the rest of your smart home set up.

The Google Home Hub is a great gadget to have, especially if you want a little bit more to your smart home assistant than simply a voice.

