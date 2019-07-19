Algeria vs Senegal Time, TV Channel and Live Stream Details: How to watch the AFCON 2019 final online

It’s Man City vs Liverpool all over again. Riyad Mahrez’s Algeria will face off against Sadio Mane’s Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium tonight, for the AFCON 2019 final. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Algeria vs Senegal online whether you’re in the UK or abroad, as well as full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Algeria vs Senegal time

The Algeria vs Senegal kick-off time is set for 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Cairo, Egypt, where the game is being played.

Algeria vs Senegal TV channel

Eurosport has the broadcast rights to this, and Algeria vs Senegal is being shown on Eurosport 2. You can catch the build-up from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Algeria vs Senegal − even if you’re not in the UK

You’ll be able to live stream Algeria vs Senegal on the Eurosport Player. It’s available on the web, iOS, Android and tvOS, and you can cast it to your TV via Chromecast.

An Annual Pass costs either £39.99 or £4.99 per month, and a Monthly Pass costs £6.99 per month.

Worried that you might not be able to access Eurosport Player where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Algeria vs Senegal − Match preview

These two sides have already played each other, back in the group stages. Algeria were the victors when they faced off on June 27, thanks to a 49th minute Youcef Belaili strike.

Since then, Algeria have played four, won four, scored nine goals (not including the penalty shootout against Côte d’Ivoire), and generally dazzled.

Senegal have also played four and won four since that game, but have only managed to hit the back of the net six times. All of their knockout round games have finished 1-0.

The Lions of Teranga may have Mane up front tonight, but they’ll have to find a way to cope without Kalidou Koulibaly, their outstanding defender. He’s missing through suspension.

Algeria’s star man Mahrez will be flying high after his stunning winner against Nigeria in the last round. He’s scored three goals in the tournament so far − the same number as Mane.

