Ajax vs Tottenham Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Wednesday

So… how do you follow that? Ajax and Tottenham, two of this season’s surprise packages in Europe, had better put on a show, after what we saw at Anfield last night. The Dutch side has the upper hand going into tonight’s game, having beaten Spurs 1-0 in London last Tuesday. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch the second leg of Ajax vs Tottenham online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

At the start of this season, few people would have expected either of these two sides to make it to this stage of the competition, but both Tottenham and Ajax have been brilliant, especially in the knockout rounds. One of them will book a place in the final tonight.

And it’s Ajax who are in the driving seat, thanks to a lovely team goal finished off by Donny van de Beek. Tottenham need to score at least two goals at the Johan Cruyff Arena to have a chance of progressing, and they’ll have to play a heck of a lot better than they have in recent weeks for that to happen.

The Lilywhites are in an awful run of form. They’ve lost three games on the bounce and five of their last six (though one of them was that match at Man City) − and deservedly so too. Harry Kane is still out of action through injury, but Son Heung-min is back after missing the first leg through suspension.

It’ll be an emotional occasion for Ajax old boys Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Christian Eriksen too.

As they showed against Juventus and Real Madrid, Ajax have the ability to steamroller any opposition. Erik ten Hag’s young, vibrant Ajax always create plenty of chances − if they have a problem, it’s making all of them count.

Whoever you’ll be supporting, tonight’s game will hopefully be a cracker. And watching the big match couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm. You can also tune in in 4K through BT Sport 4K UHD.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

