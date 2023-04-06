AirPods Pro and iPod nano hybrid imagined in Apple patent

Apple has patented an AirPods Pro case with a touchscreen audio player built right in. Effectively it’s what would happen if AirPods Pro and an iPod nano had a baby.

In a filing that’ll have iPod enthusiasts dreaming of its triumphant return within their favourite audio accessory, the patent shows a portable music player with a little pocket to stash and charge wireless buds.

The patent, filed last September but published last week, explains how the all in one device would play Apple Music, Podcasts or audiobooks. The patent also speaks of communication with Siri to send audio commands directly to the case/player, hands-free from the AirPods within the users ear. There would be connectivity for streaming while also offering access to stable Apple apps like Maps, Contacts, Mail, Weather, Messaging, and Calendar.

Many people looking at this idea would surely see it as an oasis from the constant barrage of smartphone notifications that so often interrupt our trips to audio nirvana.

However, it appears that any manifestation would have an advanced enough display and the requisite computing power and chips to deliver notifications and GPS for Maps. There’d also need to be a larger battery and more components for the display, so the chances of keeping this thing small enough to match the current AirPods Pro case seem slim.

Of course, this is simply the manifestation of an idea someone in the R&D department dreamt up and has no bearing on whether it actually will launch – odds on that it won’t. However, it is interesting to see Apple patent the technology.

Apple finally laid the iPod to rest last year, discontinuing the final iPod touch model that remained on sale. Calls for it to come back are generally accompanied by nostalgia for the original iPod devices that could store thousands of songs with a basic display, interface and absolutely no distractions.