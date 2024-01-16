Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

A PS5 tablet could exist if Sony wanted to build one

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The new PlayStation Portal handheld gives PS5 gamers the opportunity to make their collection more portable. However, it stops way short of being a next-gen PS Vita or PSP.

Because the device is solely designed for Remote Play from the PS5 console, you aren’t able to stream from the cloud or run games natively.

Sony LinkBuds are £40 off

Sony LinkBuds are £40 off

The unique Sony LinkBids true wireless earphones are on sale at Argos right now. They’re just £110, down from the £150 asking price.

  • Argos
  • Was £150
  • Now £110
View Deal

While Sony may at least enable cloud gaming via the Portal in future, the chances of a fully portable PlayStation console with the hardware capable of running games natively are very slim. That’s not to say the company couldn’t do it, if it wanted to. Because one YouTuber built his own and it looks awesome.

Matthew Perks, aka DIY Perks, gutted his PS5 console and condensed the innards into a slim, tablet-like form factor, that’s much slimmer than the new PS5 Slim.

The motherboard was about all that remained from the deconstruction job with the heat sink and cooling fan replaced with more compact options that kept the PS5 CPU running safely and relatively coolly.

These components were attached to a frame, coupled with a 250W power brick, a pair of 5W speakers and a 14-inch 4K OLED display. Naturally, it’ll need to be connected to the mains at all times, but in effect it’s a much more portable PS5 that could be used out and about or on a plane, even.

Obviously, it’s a lot more complex than that. Indeed, Perks said it took so much effort to get to that point that it’s probably beyond the vast majority of even avid DIY electronics enthusiasts.

You can check out the video below for the full demonstration of how Matthew fashioned the ability to play PS5 games on, more or less, his own terms. We can dream, right?

You might like…

Sony: PlayStation Portal can support cloud streaming

Sony: PlayStation Portal can support cloud streaming

Chris Smith 2 months ago
PlayStation Portal: Release date, price, specs and more revealed

PlayStation Portal: Release date, price, specs and more revealed

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
PlayStation Portal vs Nintendo Switch: Can the two even be compared?

PlayStation Portal vs Nintendo Switch: Can the two even be compared?

Chris Smith 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words