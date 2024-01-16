A PS5 tablet could exist if Sony wanted to build one

The new PlayStation Portal handheld gives PS5 gamers the opportunity to make their collection more portable. However, it stops way short of being a next-gen PS Vita or PSP.

Because the device is solely designed for Remote Play from the PS5 console, you aren’t able to stream from the cloud or run games natively.

While Sony may at least enable cloud gaming via the Portal in future, the chances of a fully portable PlayStation console with the hardware capable of running games natively are very slim. That’s not to say the company couldn’t do it, if it wanted to. Because one YouTuber built his own and it looks awesome.

Matthew Perks, aka DIY Perks, gutted his PS5 console and condensed the innards into a slim, tablet-like form factor, that’s much slimmer than the new PS5 Slim.

The motherboard was about all that remained from the deconstruction job with the heat sink and cooling fan replaced with more compact options that kept the PS5 CPU running safely and relatively coolly.

These components were attached to a frame, coupled with a 250W power brick, a pair of 5W speakers and a 14-inch 4K OLED display. Naturally, it’ll need to be connected to the mains at all times, but in effect it’s a much more portable PS5 that could be used out and about or on a plane, even.

Obviously, it’s a lot more complex than that. Indeed, Perks said it took so much effort to get to that point that it’s probably beyond the vast majority of even avid DIY electronics enthusiasts.

You can check out the video below for the full demonstration of how Matthew fashioned the ability to play PS5 games on, more or less, his own terms. We can dream, right?