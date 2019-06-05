A new Splinter Cell game might be coming at E3 2019 after all?

Another day, another heartbreaking Splinter Cell at E3 rumour, as US games retailer GameStop briefly listed some Splinter Cell collectible goggles for sale, before pulling the listing.

The above tweet from user Wario64 shows what appears to be a now-deleted page on the GameStop site advertising some replica Sam Fisher goggles from Toy Company Just Play LLC.

A bit of Googling makes it appear that this video from Idle Hands Blog show the specific goggles at a Toy Fair. The image shown in the tweet gives a November 1 street date for the spy gadget, and as you can see from the video the packaging here is similar to the pack shot on the now-pulled page.

Does this mean there’s another Splinter Cell game coming? I’d lean towards no. Ubisoft sources have previously claimed that a new Splinter Cell game is on the cards. Ubisoft is already launching a new Ghost Recon game, which is both a stealthy shooter and a Tom Clancy game, meaning to launch a surprise Splinter Cell game would be cannibalising their own audience.

However, you can’t deny there’s a thirst for a new Splinter Cell game. Some jokey tweets posted last month by The Division 2’s creative director Julian Gerighty where he casually mentioned he was working on a new Splinter Cell game to be announced at E3 this year, but Ubisoft loudly and repeatedly claimed it was a joke.

At the moment, we already know Ubisoft has three big forthcoming releases to show us, with the Rocket League-esque Roller Champions, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and the newly announced Watch Dogs: Legion. Yes, they could add Splinter Cell into that lineup, but it doesn’t make much sense. More likely, Ubisoft are just trying to monetise one of their best-known brands with some cool looking toys.