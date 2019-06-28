Did You Know You Can Pay Just 99p for Amazon Music Unlimited?

Stream your favourite tracks with this limited time offer from Amazon. Get four months of music bliss with Amazon Music Unlimited costing just 99p.

In an offer exclusive to pre-existing Amazon Prime members, you can sign-up to Amazon’s music streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited and pay just 99p for your initial four months. Get grooving with this mega deal and save £31.96, with the service usually costing £7.99 a month.

Enjoy 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p Listen to 50 million+ songs with Amazon Music Unlimited Exclusive to Amazon Prime members, pay just 99p for 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, rather than its usual £7.99 per month cost.

Soundtrack that moody commute to work looking dramatically out of the window, or get the romantic atmosphere just right for date night. With over 50 million songs in its library — and constantly expanding — you’ll never fail to find the perfect song to bop to.

Amazon Music Unlimited is a premium service, allowing you to listen to music non-stop. Enjoy an ad-free, uninterrupted listening experience and always have the latest tracks queued up for your approval. Not sure what you want to listen to? Amazon also curates playlists to fit your mood or activity, with playlists ideal for a workout or even a makeshift spa day at home.

Much like Spotify, Amazon’s own music service keeps up enabling offline listening with the ability to download songs to your device. You can enjoy your favourite songs even when you go off the radar; ideal for when you’re jet setting or trying to get through those sweaty tube journeys.

If you own an Echo speaker it also goes without saying Amazon Music Unlimited is the essential service to compliment it. Unlike other music streaming platforms, the seamless partnership between the Echo and Music Unlimited means you can make more unique requests like, “Alexa, play popular songs from the late 90s.”

Benefit just in time for summer, from barbeques to beer garden drinks. Able to cancel anytime after, you can even pay your 99p for four months and then leave. Skipping out on that £7.99 monthly fee, Prime members are benefitting from a fantastic discount on an incredible, limitless service.

