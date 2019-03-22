5G is coming this year! Are you ready?

At long last then, with the network infrastructure taking shape and the upcoming launch of 5G-enabled smartphones – this year we will finally get a glimpse of what’s next.

But what does this all mean? How will 5G affect you and me?

5G promises to deliver the following:

Faster Speeds

Higher Bandwidth

Lower Latency

Better Reliability

Energy Saving

In reality, your movies will download much faster. The bandwidth in the busiest areas will be improved (from 100,000 connected devices to 1 million – per square kilometer) so you won’t see slow-downs in airports and train stations. Latency will be reduced (10ms to 1ms) which will allow you to stream multiplayer games in the cloud. 5G also has also been built from the ground up to improve reliability, especially for ‘mission critical’ services which include AI powered autonomous cars.

However, the most exciting benefit of 5G is the new apps, services and companies that will be created to take advantage of the new network. Consider that Uber and Deliveroo didn’t exist before 4G, and that Netflix was still a DVD-rental service.

From this summer, you’ll be able to purchase 5G-enabled smartphones and sign up to a new 5G contract with a network provider; EE will be the first out of the gates to offer coverage in the UK.

