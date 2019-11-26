Sony’s incredible WF-1000XM3 true wireless buds just got even better

Version 2.0.2 of anything doesn’t exactly sound like a major update, but in the case of Sony’s brilliant WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones, the new firmware brings huge improvements.

The five-star rated buds will have access to Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant via the new firmware update. That could be a huge boost to current owners and those mulling a purchase.

Sony is also closing off a major feature omission by adding the opportunity to control the volume using the touch-sensitive buttons on the sides of the buds.

You can tap the left bud to raise the volume or continue pressing to lower the volume. How that was left out in the first place is beyond us, but version 2.0.2 makes up for lost time.

The update also includes a charing case battery level indicator, which is available within the app. Speaking of the app, the firmware update should take place automatically the next time the headphones are connected, and the companion smartphone tool is open.

In our review of the £220 WF-1000XM3, we praised the great audio quality with a variety of genres, brilliant noise cancellation, snug and comfortable fit, and rock solid wireless connectivity. We had few complaints, perhaps aside from a battery life that fell a little bit short of the best in class, but that wasn’t enough to stop us listing the product among our favourite true wireless buds.

Our reviewer wrote: “The WF-1000XM3 build upon the original for another excellent true wireless earbud. The audio quality is superb, the design refined and they boast a number of features, such as noise cancellation, that most true wireless struggle to match. While they don’t have the best battery stamina in their class, and they lack high-quality aptX Bluetooth, this is as good as it gets for wireless in-ears.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …