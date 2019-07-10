Mac OS writing app Ulysses has flat-out told customers not to install the new betas for iOS 13, iPad OS or macOS Catalina. Claiming this year’s efforts from Apple are “extraordinarily unstable and buggy.”

Ulysses is a well-respected writing app. I use it myself when I’m working from Mac. As a result, people have been pressing the development team behind the app to release an issue compatible with Apple’s new beta software, but they have claimed that they can’t, due to the aforementioned bugginess.

“In recent years, it was pretty safe to install preview versions early on, this year that’s definitely not the case.” says the blog post on Ulysses’ site. While the outfit behind the writing app admit that there’s always an element of risk behind installing beta software, this year they’ve claimed that it has rather more problems than in previous years.

Worse, Ulysses has called out the updates to the iCloud service that is leading to severe problems with the app. While they mention that the changes done to iCloud are great, they explain that for the moment there’s nothing they can do to fix

“Some public beta users reported synchronization outages and data loss that propagated to devices that did not even run the beta but were just connected via iCloud.” claim Ulysses, indicating that trying it out on any device attached to your iCloud account could lead to data loss, which is disastrous news for those using these as their daily devices, or need them for regular work.

Officially, Apple has acknowledged two separate issues: “Under certain conditions, your iCloud Drive might be missing data after upgrading to iOS 13 beta. (51787170, 51950018)” and “Some documents might not download in iCloud Drive. (52295165)”

“For us, we decided to not offer any Ulysses beta for iPadOS, iOS 13 and macOS Catalina, until we can recommend using iCloud on them with good confidence.” claims the blog post. “This is likely going to happen in the next few weeks, as we see more betas coming out. But for the time being, we are holding out.”

