Safely back up your data with a seemingly never-ending source of memory. Buy the WD My Book Desktop Hard Drive with 10TB of storage and it’ll sure feel like it anyway, especially when it’s been discounted by an impressive £97.

This powerful hard drive offers an unfathomable amount of space, which allows you to save all your virtual files. Reduced from £256.99 to just £159.99, benefit from an incredible £97 reduction whilst it’s here.

Perhaps not the most exciting purchase, it’s one of those items you’ll thank yourself later for investing in. Equipped with 10TB of storage, the WD My Book desktop hard drive can store everything from photos and videos, to audio and documents. With the ability to password protect, you can even lock-down on those more sensitive files. Boasting 256-bit AES hardware encryption, no one is getting in anytime soon.

Sitting as an indestructible mass on your work surface, it’s important to note the WD My Book’s sharp, inoffensive design. Built to take impact, this hard drive is also pretty heavy duty, able to take a knock here and there with its shock tolerance and reportedly ‘long-term reliability’.

Able to use across both Windows and Apple Mac computer systems, beware of its USB 3.0 plug-in. For some computers and laptops, you may be in need of an adaptor in order to use. Available to buy for under a tenner, it really shouldn’t be a problem, though, not when we’re discussing such a fantastic amount of space and at a considerable discount too.

When it comes to backing up that important piece of work, or ensuring you’ve catalogued away the memories captured by photo and video over the last few years, the loss is immeasurable. Ensure you have the reliability of something like the WD My Book desktop hard drive and jump on this offer; especially now it’s reduced by £97 to just £159.99.

