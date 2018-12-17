New power bank promises to juice up your laptop

With our increasing reliance on a variety of gadgets to get through the day, having a power bank to get you through has become increasingly important.

Most people are carrying around smartphones, headphones, an eBook and even a laptop, all of which need juice to function. Recent must-have gadgets like the Nintendo Switch have brought about bigger and more powerful battery packs.

Now a new power bank, courtesy of Aussie tech outfit Cygnett, is promising to charge up a laptop battery from 0 to 100%. The ChargeUp Pro 27K has a bunch of other bits going on,too. A 60W USB-C output should charge devices up to 75 percent faster than the standard 5W USB output, and you can juice up three devices at the same time, too.

Several laptops now charge using a USB-C output, including the new range of MacBook laptops, and the 60W output and 27,000 MaH capacity mean you should be able to charge your empty laptop, and whatever else you’ve got in your bag.

If you’re not the type to get impressed by power banks — there’s no judgement here, it’s more of a practical item than something uniquely sexy — it did pick up an honoree accolade in the 2019 CES Innovation Awards

It’s pricey, coming in at £149.99. But you know, if you consider your battery power like a video game-esque life bar, how much is your life worth?

