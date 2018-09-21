iPhone XS and XS Max delivery and pick-up delays strike US Apple fans

New Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max deliveries and pick-ups have been delayed for some customers in the US, according to a number of reports.

Some iPhone loyalists excited to wake up and fire-up the newest handsets on Friday morning are seeing UPS shipping estimates pushed to Monday.

While some of the delays are being attributed to a “customs issue”, in other cases it may simply be UPS tracking error rather than a delay (via Apple Insider).

Apple is also emailing customers to tell them they won’t be able to pick up their iPhone during their scheduled appointment. The email cites “last minute logistical issues” that mean orders will “not be ready for pickup during your check-in time.”

According to Apple Store outlets contacted by Apple Insider, stock levels are lower than expected, resulting in “more than normal” pick-up delays. The number of people affected is said to be low, but higher than usual.

There is hope for those affected users that the iPhone XS or XS Max might be in their hands over the weekend. The pick-up delay could only last into the afternoon for some customers, according to most of the stores contacted.

For most folks, a slight delay of a day or two, wouldn’t be a weekend-ruining issue, but that may not be the case for Apple’s loyalist supporters. The week-or-so since the September 12 launch event may have felt like the week before Christmas for those desperate to try out those new features at the earliest possible opportunity.

The new iPhones bring more power than any previously, thanks to the new A12 Bionic chip, as well as a fetching gold design.

Did your iPhone arrive as expected on Friday? Have you received correspondence from Apple informing you pick up has been delayed? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.