Never be without your valuables again with the help of the Tile Pro Bluetooth trackers. An ingenious way to ensure you can always locate your keys, wallet or even bag right when you need it, Amazon is now selling the Tile Pro four pack for £59.99. With a hefty £30 discount, it’s the four packs’ lowest price yet.

Easy to attach to any given item, the Tile Pro ensures you’re able to keep track of your possessions — quite literally. With a replaceable battery and a bigger radius in which to locate your stuff, the Tile Pro steps it up a notch.

The Tile Pro’s predecessors were all well and good, but the truth is in the name. With a range of 300 ft in comparison to the Tile Mate’s 150 ft and the Slim’s 100 ft, as well as being 3x the volume of the original, you’d be hard-pressed to lose anything at this point. Especially now the battery is replaceable with a CR2032, there’s no need to buy a whole new Tile when the one you’re using dies.

The Tile Pro sits a little heavier than the Mate at 15.5g versus 7g. However it’s worth it in durability, especially as you can choose between a white or black finish. Personally, I’d opt for the black to avoid any ugly scuffmarks.

With a loop fastening, you can easily attach to keys or your wallet or purse. Even attach to bag straps or slip safely into a pocket to monitor the whereabouts of your personal items.

Still confused on how it works? Our review says, “Location is found via Bluetooth, so you pair your Tile with the companion Tile app for your smartphone. You can then walk around until you’re within range of your Tile and the icon will change to green. Once you’re within the range of your Tile, you can use your phone to make the Pro emit a chime to help you find your missing item.”

If you’re in the habit of misplacing your items, we think the four-pack deal on Amazon where you can save a whopping 33% is definitely worth it. As a singular unit the Tile Pro costs £20.99. Buy the pack and you’re essentially getting 4 for the price of 3 with this fantastic discount.

Got your keys? Check! With the assistance of the Tile Pro, you’ll never have the stress of trying to find those day-to-day essentials again.

