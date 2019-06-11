You’ll be bopping to a new beat when you get your hands on the stunning Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, now reduced by a tantalising £80. At their lowest price yet on Amazon, get your hands on these stylish noise cancelling headphones today.

If you’re partial to a bit of silver headgear, you can now get the Sony WH-1000XM3 in this mythical silver for a substantially lower price. Originally £330, save a whopping £80 and buy for just £250 over on Amazon and make the most of this new low price.

What isn’t to love about the Sony headphones? Packed full of great features to ensure the optimal listening experience, from podcasts to music, allow it to soak into your ears uninterrupted. How? Well, with the QN1 chip, these Sony headphones have noise cancelling functions that leave the outside world well and truly out.

Wireless, you can connect to your device via Bluetooth and enjoy complete freedom of movement as you find your rhythm — with the choice of a cable if you’d prefer.

With all these fantastic specs, it goes without saying the Sony WH-1000XM3’s have to have a decent battery to boot. Equipped with super quick charging capabilities, these headphones will last up to an impressive 30 hours of play.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones also include an array of cool controls, including your very own built-in Alexa for voice commands. As well as this, depending on how you move your hands over the headgear itself, you can control everything from volume to skipping and pausing a song, allowing you to instantly be ready for conversation without removing the headphones completely with the likes of ‘Quick Attention Mode’ and other ‘Gesture Controls’.

Deemed smart headphones, they’re also able to adapt to the way you want to listen to sound. Everything from equalising to your preferences, to providing you with exactly the content you want to listen to, simply utilise the Headphones Connect app to give your headphones an insight into you.

Now down to £250, this substantial £80 discount is the icing on the cake of a supreme pair of headphones, delivered to you by Sony. Buy now, get grooving and thank Amazon later for that fantastic new low price.

