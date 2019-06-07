You’ll be sprinting towards this nifty little saving on the fantastic pair of House of Marley EM-FE063-BA wireless in-ear headphones, available in brass. Using the 10% off eBay code PAPA10, buy for just £44.10, down from the already reduced rate of £49.

It’s a win-win situation. Grab this great House of Marley deal and find the beat to infuse your motivation with this superb pair of sports headphones. Already a more affordable pair of wireless in-ear earphones reduced to £49 from their original RRP of £79, sprint towards eBay’s fantastic extra saving of 10% off when you quote PAPA10 at the checkout. That’s a total saving of £34.10.

There’s nothing to get your blood pumping quite like a pair of decent headphones designed to stand the test of how much you’re lifting. Find your gym soundtrack and be away with the House of Marley earphones, built to stay firm as you move about.

With an adjustable headband and in-ear design to ensure they’re holding on tight, experience comfort no matter what you’re doing, from a bit of cardio to free weights. Completely sweat proof, the water-resistant materials means you won’t risk breakdown on these fabulous earphones.

Sustainably made, the overall look and feel of these earphones are an absolute stand out. Not only are they made with completely natural or recycled materials, it goes without saying they also look great, which is no easy feat when it comes to earphones.

Holding a charge of up to eight hours and only taking two hours to reach full battery life, the House of Marley in-ear headphones also come with the option of three earbud accessories in a variety of sizes to optimise on comfort whilst wearing.

Including a pouch to safely store away too, at such an appealing price point even before applying the eBay 10% off PAPA10 code, it’d be daft not to make use of this fantastic offer.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.