Wolfsburg vs Dortmund − Where and when to watch this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash

Now that we all remember what it’s like to watch a game of football being played in front of no fans, who’s still hyped about the return of the Bundesliga and the prospective Premier League restart? Anyone? The Bundesliga slipped back into gear last weekend after a 65-day hiatus, and though much of the on-pitch action was slick, the absence of life in the usually boisterous stands of Germany’s stadia made for a grim spectacle. So much for lifting the morale of the nation. If you’ve got nothing better to do this afternoon than try to convince yourself that any football is better than no football, here’s how to tune in to Wolfsburg vs Dortmund today.

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund kick-off time

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund is set to kick off at 2:30pm BST, which is 3:30pm local time in Wolfsburg − where the game is being played.

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and Wolfsburg vs Dortmund is being shown on BT Sport 1. Coverage will begin at 2pm BST.

How to live stream Wolfsburg vs Dortmund

You can also live stream the match, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund − Match preview

Both sides managed to pick up three points last weekend, albeit in very different circumstances. Wolfsburg snatched a stoppage time winner away at Augsburg, and Dortmund put four past the local enemy, Schalke.

Dortmund swatted Die Wölfe aside in the reverse fixture last November, with Thorgan Hazard, Raphaël Guerreiro and Mario Götze grabbing a goal each. Hazard and Guerreiro were on target again last weekend, along with the boy wonder Erling Braut Haaland.

Wolfsburg are undoubtedly today’s underdogs, but they’re sixth in the league and well capable of upsetting odds. Renato Steffen and Daniel Ginczek grabbed the goals in Augsburg, and top scorer Wout Weghorst, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is back from suspension.

