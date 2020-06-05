Which Premier League games are free to watch? How to watch on BBC, Amazon, Sky and BT Sport

The Premier League is officially returning on June 17 and, if you’re a UK resident, you’ll be able to watch every game between now and the end of the long-delayed season.
The first three full rounds of fixtures have now been confirmed, as well as the kick-off times and broadcasters for each game between June 17 and July 2.
The games will be shared between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, while the BBC will have the rights to show four games on free-to-air TV between now and the end of the season. The first of which will be Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace on Saturday June 20.
Sky has also committed to showing 25 of the remaining 64 it has the rights to show completely free of charge on its free-to-air Pick channel, the first of which will be Everton vs Liverpool on Sunday June 21.
Amazon is waiving the need for a Prime subscription for its four games, the first of which will be Crystal Palace vs Burnley on Monday June 29. BT Sport has not yet committed to showing any of its games for free.
There’s still plenty to play for with the majority of teams still having nine games to play. Liverpool are expected to wrap up the Premier League title, while the European qualification and relegation places are still to be decided.
How to watch the Premier League restart online
Sky Sports games can be viewed in a number of ways. Naturally through a television subscription or free-to-air TV with Pick, but also via Sky Go, Sky Mobile TV or via the no-contract option Now TV.
The games being aired by the BBC will be shown on live television as well as the BBC Sport website, the iPlayer on the web and for iOS and Android.
The free-to-air games will be available via the Prime Video website and the apps for iOS and Android
You’ll need a BT Sport subscription to watch any games, it looks like. You can sign up here.
Which Premier League fixtures are free to watch?
The full fixture list for the first three rounds (plus 2 catch up games) is as follows. All kick off times are British Summer Time and free-to-air games are in bold:
Wednesday June 17
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports
Man City vs Arsenal (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Friday June 19
Norwich vs Southampton (6pm) Sky Pick (free-to-air)
Tottenham vs Manchester United (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday June 20
Watford vs Leicester (12.30pm) BT Sport
Brighton vs Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport
West Ham vs Wolves (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (7.45pm) BBC (free-to-air)
Sunday June 21
Newcastle vs Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Pick (free-to-air)
Aston Villa vs Chelsea (4.15pm) Sky Sports
Everton vs Liverpool (7pm) Sky Pick (free-to-air)
Monday June 22
Man City vs Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday June 23
Leicester vs Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham vs West Ham (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday June 24
Manchester United vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports
Newcastle vs Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport
Norwich vs Everton (6pm) BBC
Wolves vs Bournemouth (6pm) BT Sport
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Thursday June 25
Burnley vs Watford (6pm) Sky Pick (free-to air)
Southampton vs Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports
Chelsea vs Man City (8.15pm) BT Sport
Saturday June 27
Aston Villa vs Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport
Sunday June 28
Watford vs Southampton (4.30pm) Sky Pick (free-to-air)
Monday June 29
Crystal Palace vs Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime (free-to-air)
Tuesday June 30
Brighton vs Manchester United (8:15pm) Sky Pick (free-to-air)
Wednesday July 1
Arsenal vs Norwich (6pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth vs Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports
Everton vs Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports
West Ham vs Chelsea (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Thursday July 2
Sheffield United vs Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports
Man City vs Liverpool (8.15pm) Sky Sports
