Which Premier League games are free to watch? How to watch on BBC, Amazon, Sky and BT Sport

The Premier League is officially returning on June 17 and, if you’re a UK resident, you’ll be able to watch every game between now and the end of the long-delayed season.

The first three full rounds of fixtures have now been confirmed, as well as the kick-off times and broadcasters for each game between June 17 and July 2.

The games will be shared between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, while the BBC will have the rights to show four games on free-to-air TV between now and the end of the season. The first of which will be Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace on Saturday June 20.

Sky has also committed to showing 25 of the remaining 64 it has the rights to show completely free of charge on its free-to-air Pick channel, the first of which will be Everton vs Liverpool on Sunday June 21.

Amazon is waiving the need for a Prime subscription for its four games, the first of which will be Crystal Palace vs Burnley on Monday June 29. BT Sport has not yet committed to showing any of its games for free.

There’s still plenty to play for with the majority of teams still having nine games to play. Liverpool are expected to wrap up the Premier League title, while the European qualification and relegation places are still to be decided.

How to watch the Premier League restart online

Sky Sports games can be viewed in a number of ways. Naturally through a television subscription or free-to-air TV with Pick, but also via Sky Go, Sky Mobile TV or via the no-contract option Now TV.

The games being aired by the BBC will be shown on live television as well as the BBC Sport website, the iPlayer on the web and for iOS and Android.

The free-to-air games will be available via the Prime Video website and the apps for iOS and Android

You’ll need a BT Sport subscription to watch any games, it looks like. You can sign up here.

Which Premier League fixtures are free to watch?

The full fixture list for the first three rounds (plus 2 catch up games) is as follows. All kick off times are British Summer Time and free-to-air games are in bold:

Wednesday June 17

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports

Man City vs Arsenal (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Friday June 19

Norwich vs Southampton (6pm) Sky Pick (free-to-air)

Tottenham vs Manchester United (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday June 20

Watford vs Leicester (12.30pm) BT Sport

Brighton vs Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport

West Ham vs Wolves (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (7.45pm) BBC (free-to-air)

Sunday June 21

Newcastle vs Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Pick (free-to-air)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea (4.15pm) Sky Sports

Everton vs Liverpool (7pm) Sky Pick (free-to-air)

Monday June 22

Man City vs Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday June 23

Leicester vs Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham vs West Ham (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday June 24

Manchester United vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports

Newcastle vs Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport

Norwich vs Everton (6pm) BBC

Wolves vs Bournemouth (6pm) BT Sport

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday June 25

Burnley vs Watford (6pm) Sky Pick (free-to air)

Southampton vs Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Man City (8.15pm) BT Sport

Saturday June 27

Aston Villa vs Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday June 28

Watford vs Southampton (4.30pm) Sky Pick (free-to-air)

Monday June 29

Crystal Palace vs Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime (free-to-air)

Tuesday June 30

Brighton vs Manchester United (8:15pm) Sky Pick (free-to-air)

Wednesday July 1

Arsenal vs Norwich (6pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth vs Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports

Everton vs Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports

West Ham vs Chelsea (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday July 2

Sheffield United vs Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports

Man City vs Liverpool (8.15pm) Sky Sports

