How to watch Trolls World Tour in the UK right now

Dust off your hair gel and warm up your vocal cords − Trolls World Tour, the sequel to 2016’s musical feel-good hit Trolls, has just been released in the UK.

But because coronavirus has shut down cinemas, you can rent Trolls World Tour from a selection of different streaming services right now. Here’s where to watch Trolls World Tour in the UK.

One very important thing to note before paying up: all of the services listed above are offering Trolls World Tour on a rental basis, which is different from streaming or downloading the film.

With rentals, the general rule of thumb is that you’ll have 30 days to start watching the film, but as soon as you hit play, you have 48 hours before it automatically disappears from your library.

Amazon, Google and Sky explicitly state that this is the case for Trolls World Tour on their respective landing pages for the film. Still, if you plan to order it from Apple, BT, Rakuten or TalkTalk, make sure you check how long you’ll have access to it for before parting with your money.

Here’s what you can expect from Trolls World Tour:

“In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Trolls tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder. “A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.”

The star-studded cast is headlined by Anna Kendrick as Queen Poppy and Justin Timberlake as Branch and features Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Kunal Nayyar and Jamie Dornan.

Here’s the trailer:

