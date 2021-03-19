How to watch The Falcon and the Winter Solider premiere on Disney Plus

How to watch The Falcon and The Winder Soldier: The new Marvel original series lands on Disney Plus, with Episode 1 premiering on Friday. Here’s how to watch the Captain America spin-off.

After the runaway success of WandaVision, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It takes place following the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame movie, which brought Phase Three to a stunning close. The series will run over the course of the next six weeks, with one episode a week arriving exclusively on the Disney Plus streaming service.

How to watch The Falcon and the Winter Solider on Disney Plus

Unfortunately, there’s no other way to watch the new MCU series than to sign up for the Disney Plus streaming service. There are no free trials any more, so you’ll need to pony up. Disney Plus now costs £7.99 per month or £79.99 for a year. You can sign up here.

Once you have a subscription, you’ll be able to watch the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier from 8am UK time on Friday March 19. A new episode will drop at the same time for the next five weeks.

Who are The Falcon and The Winter Soldier?

Falcon is Sam Wilson, a staunch ally of the dearly departed Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Wilson effectively became the new Captain America when he was handed Rogers’ shield as the OG Cap’ road off into the sunset. Wilson take on that mantle for the first time in the new series where Falcon will be portrayed, once again, by Anthony Mackie.

The Winter Soldier starred in the standalone Captain America film of the same name and the Avengers movies. His real name is Bucky Barnes, the wartime best friend of Steve Rodgers. Like Captain America, he was a WW2 super-solider who was presumed dead. Instead, Barnes was recovered, brainwashed and became an assassin for the Soviet Union. He’d eventually return to the light side in time to be snapped into oblivion by Thanos during Infinity War. He was restored and took part in the final battle against Thanos in Endgame. Sebastian Stan will reprise his role for the new series.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider plot

The final trailer for the series, which was released this week, shows Falcon getting to grips with possessing the famous shield – both physically and mentally. Fortunately he has a partner to help him through these treacherous waters, as they take on a group of anarchists threatening the world order. The show will also feature Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter (Peggy’s niece), Wyatt Russell as John Walker, and Georges St-Pierre as Georges Batroc.

Here’s the official synopsis for the show: “After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson teams up with Bucky Barnes in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they fight the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers.”