How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSG Champions League semi-final live stream

We’ve reached the semi-final stage of the Champions League. Surprise package RB Leipzig of Germany take on perennial under-achievers Paris Saint Germain for a place in the final. Our guide will let you know how to watch the Leipzig vs PSG shootout wherever you are.

RB Leipzig vs PSG kick-off time

The Red Bull Leipzig vs PSG Champions League one-legged semi-final will be played on a neutral ground, the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, and will kick off at 8:00pm BST.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSG live online

BT Sport has the rights to show Champions League football in the UK. This game will be screened on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7:00pm. It’ll also be available in 4K on BT Ultimate.

If you’re not you’re not a full BT Sport subscriber, there are multiple ways to sign-up. If you don’t subscribe to a Pay TV service, you can simply grab a BT Sport monthly pass for no-strings access to the entire BT Sport channel line up. From here you’ll be able to watch online or via the BT Sport mobile apps, as well as an array of smart TV apps.

RB Leipzig vs PSG match preview

Is this finally PSG’s year? The oil-rich big spenders of France’s Ligue 1 continue to dominate domestically, but haven’t got close to a Champions League triumph yet. However, this year it could be different with the Paris side having a much easier route to the final.

They’ll be relying on world class forwards Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, who’ve amassed 49 goes between them this season, to take them through to the weekend’s final against either Lyon or Bayern Munich. PSG may be favourites to advance, but needed later goals to squeeze past unfancied Italian side Atalanta in the quarter-final.

German side Leipzig emerged from Liverpool’s group with great credit. Their excellent form has continued despite the loss of top players Takumi Minamino and Erling Braut Håland during the January transfer window.

The possibility of an all-German or all-French final exists, but our money’s on Bayern vs PSG in the final, with Bayern emerging with its sixth European Cup / Champions League triumph.

