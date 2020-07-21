How to watch Netflix on a Google Nest Hub smart display

The Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max now have access to the Netflix app, making the smart display range an even handier device for the kitchen.

What seems like an obvious application for a device that many people deploy among their cooking utensils, Netflix hasn’t been available on the Nest Hub until now.

Now, after syncing their Netflix account with the Google Home app, Nest Hub owners will be able to request their favourite streaming content via Google Assistant or via touch while doing the washing-up.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google explains: “If you have a Netflix subscription, simply link your account in the Google Home or Assistant app and you can play Netflix movies, TV shows and documentaries by using your voice. Say, “Hey Google, play Queer Eye” to start streaming instantly, or try, “Hey Google, open Netflix” to scroll through select content and start watching with a simple tap.

“Hands tied up while you’re cooking? Just pause, play or skip forward with a simple ask. Or if you’re watching on your Hub Max while doing the dishes or making dinner, Quick Gestures lets you easily pause or resume your video—just look at the device and raise your hand.

Of course, it’s not the most ideal display for watching a Netflix show, which is perhaps why the streaming giant was reportedly reluctant to approve the functionality, but it’s better than watching a pot boil.

The Nest Hub range had previously offered access to other streaming services, as well as YouTube, which has been especially useful for those following along with recipes. Google says the feature is rolling “globally wherever the service and Nest devices are currently available.”

