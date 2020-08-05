How to watch Man United vs LASK in the Europa League live online

European club football is back for the first time since March. It starts with Manchester United vs LASK in the Europa League last 16. Our guide will tell you how to watch Man United vs LASK wherever you are.

Man United vs LASK kick-off time

The Man United vs LASK Europa League last 16 second-leg will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester and will kick off at 8:00pm BST.

How to watch Man United vs LASK live online

BT Sport has the rights to show Europa League football in the UK. This game will be screened on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7:30pm. It’ll also be available in 4K on BT Ultimate.

If you’re not you’re not a full BT Sport subscriber, there are multiple ways to sign-up. If you don’t subscribe to a Pay TV service, you can simply grab a BT Sport monthly pass for no-strings access to the entire BT Sport channel line up. From here you’ll be able to watch online or via the BT Sport mobile apps, as well as an array of smart TV apps.

Man United vs LASK match preview

When European football was shutdown in March, United had already established a 5-0 first leg lead against the Austrian side, making return fixture at Old Trafford a foregone conclusion. We’d expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to rest several big names for the game, giving fringe players a chance to impress ahead of a quarter-final later this month.

United have already secured a return to the Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League, which lessens the need to win this tournament somewhat (the Europa League winners get a CL spot). However, United will be keen to add silverware in an otherwise barren, but encouraging season for the 20-times English Champions. In fact, United’s last trophy came three years ago in this very competition.

