How to watch Leeds vs Man City in the Premier League live online

How to watch Leeds vs Man City in the Premier League. Our guide will tell you how to watch Leeds United vs Manchester City live online or on television wherever you are.

Leeds vs Man City kick-off time

Leeds vs Man City kick off at 5:30pm on Sunday October 3. The game will be played at the Elland Road stadium in Leeds.

How to watch Leeds vs Man City live online

Once again all Premier League fixtures are being televised this weekend, and given fans aren’t likely to be allowed back into stadiums for the rest of the year (at least), we expect the league and broadcasters to continue carrying all games for the foreseeable future.

As always, Sky Sports has the rights to show most of the games, and Leeds vs Man City is the earlier kick off on Saturday evening. It will be aired on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event – coverage starts at 5:00pm

If you’re not you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast. See the widget below to gander at the latest deals for Now TV.

A Sky Sports Month Pass is currently available for £25.99 a month for 12 months with the ability to cancel at any time. It usually costs £33.99 a month, so this is a great deal to get the Premier League season started. You can sign up below:

Leeds vs Man City match preview

Leeds have been a revelation since their return to the Premier League. The current champions of the Championship have won two of their first three games, and narrowly missed out to Liverpool in a 4-3 thriller on opening day. Marcelo Bielsa’s entertaining side look like they’ve never been away, despite a 15-year absence from the top flight.

This weekend they face another big test when Manchester City visit the famous old Elland Road ground. City enter the game with a few problems, having lost 5-2 at home to Leicester last weekend. Despite a number of injuries and a perceived crisis of confidence, Pep Guardiola’s charges still carry a massive threat and we’re confident this will be the game of the weekend.

Expect loads of goals and, perhaps, Leeds to cause another shock as they make their presence felt in the Premier League.

