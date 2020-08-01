Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

British Grand Prix: How to watch the race for free

Kob Monney |

How to watch the British Grand Prix: Mercedes were a class above the rest of the teams, with Lewis Hamilton securing pole position ahead of Valtteri Bottas by three tenths of a second. They left the rest of the drivers trailing in their wake, with Hamilton a second ahead of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in third. McLaren scored good race positions and will be looking to take the midfield win, while Vettel and Albon had a qualifying session to forget, their trouble weekends ending in 10th and 12th respectively. It’s looking like a Mercedes win for the race, but plenty could still happen as we look forward to the race at Silverstone.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s British Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything and keep your data safe.

British Grand Prix Schedule

The British Grand Prix will be shown live on both Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4, where you can catch the coverage for free. Here’s the race schedule (all times GMT, Channel 4 in brackets):

Friday, July 31st

  • 9.30am − Welcome to the Weekend Live
  • 10am − British GP Practice 1
  • 10.55am – Practice 1 (Channel 4)
  • 1.45pm − British GP Practice Two
  • 2.45pm – Practice 2 (Channel 4)

Saturday, August 1st

  • 10.45am − British GP Practice Three
  • 10.55am – Practice 3 (Channel 4)
  • 1.00pm – British GP qualifying build-up (Channel 4)
  • 2.00pm − British GP Qualifying (Sky F1/Channel 4)

Sunday, August 2nd

  • 12.30pm − Grand Prix Sunday Live
  • 2:10pm − THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX (Sky F1/Channel 4)
  • 20.00pm – Full British Grand Prix replay
British Grand Prix– TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

NOW TV Sky Sports Week Pass

Watch the British Grand Prix for free – TV channel and live stream

You need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

