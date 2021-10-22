How to watch Dune (2021) online in 4K HDR

After an extended wait and tons of hype to go along with it, Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune is finally here, and these are the steps you need to follow to watch it in the comfort of your own home.

Between a long gestation period in development hell, a lacklustre critical reception to David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation and delayed release due the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s hard to believe that a second attempt at Dune has actually come to pass.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, who previously cut his sci-fi teeth on Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, and featuring a star-studded ensemble cast of big name players, Dune is easily one of the biggest films of the year and one that audiences won’t want to miss.

Dune was originally scheduled to premiere November 20 of last year, but after being postponed due to the pandemic, the film was finally released at the tail-end of last week on October 17, 2021.

How to stream Dune at home

So, here’s where things get a bit tricky. If you’re living in the US then settle in and get the popcorn ready because we’re about to run through how watch Dune from home. If you’re living in the UK however then unfortunately the only option is to watch the film in a cinema, due to the fact that the streaming service that hosts Dune – HBO Max – isn’t currently available outside of the States and a few select territories.

For our US readers, Dune is available to stream for all HBO Max customers at no extra cost – none of that ‘Premiere Access’ stuff that Disney likes to peddle. The stream is offered in 4K HDR, all you have to do is ensure you have a compatible TV and you’ll be able to watch Dune in its highest quality.

Dune cast and story

It’s clear that a lot of money has been thrown at Dune because it has one of the most star-studded casts of the year. On the bill you’ve got a whole host of recognisable actors including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa.

Styled as the first film in a two-part adaptation of the original namesake novel from Frank Herbert, this version of Dune centres around Paul Atreides, played by Chalamet, who sees himself and the rest of the Atreides family brought into the fold of an all-consuming war on the desert planet of Arakis.