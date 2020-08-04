How to watch Brentford vs Fulham Championship play-off final live online

The richest game in football takes place tonight with Brentford taking on Fulham in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. The prize? A place in next season’s Premier League. Our guide will tell you how to watch Brentford vs Fulham wherever you are.

Brentford vs Fulham kick-off time

The Brentford vs Fulham Championship play-off final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London and will kick off at 7:45 BST.

Sky Sports has the rights to show this game. It’ll be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football for subscribers. Coverage starts at 7:00pm.

If you’re not you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast. See the widget below to gander at the latest deals for Now TV.

Brentford vs Fulham match preview

One of the biggest games in the football calendar will decide who takes up the final spot in next season’s Premier League, joining Champions Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in the elite. For Fulham, a win will see Scott Parker’s side bounce back into the top flight at the first time of asking, following last season’s relegation. For fellow Londoners Brentford, a triumph at Wembley will bring them back to England’s top division for the first time in 73 years.

Add into the mix an estimated £160 million windfall and the stakes could not be higher for a tie that must be decided tonight, via extra-time and penalties if necessary.

Fulham advanced to Wembley after disposing of Cardiff in the semi-finals, while the Brentford fairytale moved a step closer with a win over another South Wales side in Swansea.

Brentford, who finished third ahead of Fulham in fourth, are slight favourites with the majority of UK bookmakers. However, considering the two sides both finished on 81 points and were only separated by goal difference, this one couldn’t be tighter.

