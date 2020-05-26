Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich kick-off time, TV channel and live stream details

Dortmund vs Bayern− Where and when to watch Der Klassiker this evening

Who fancies watching a potential Bundesliga title-decider? It’s chasers against leaders in Dortmund this evening, with the hosts looking to close the four-point gap at the top of the table. The Bundesliga’s return just over a week ago has shown that football isn’t the same when it’s being played in front of empty seats, but the mighty Robert Lewandowski, Erling Braut Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Serge Gnabry have as good a chance as anyone of bringing some joy to the beautiful game. Here’s how to tune in to Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich this evening.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich is set to kick off at 5:30pm BST, which is 6:30pm local time in Munich, where the game is being played.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich is being shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage will begin at 5pm BST.

How to live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

You can also live stream the match, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

New BT Sport No Contract Monthly Pass

