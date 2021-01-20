Uber’s offering free trips to vaccination centres – here’s how to book yours

Uber has announced that it will provide rides to and from England’s seven mass-vaccination centres free of charge.

The ridesharing app released a series of promotional codes that will cover up to £15 of your trip to or from the vaccination hub. £15 is the price of the average fare, meaning you could travel to your appointment free of cost.

The aim of this promotion is to help vulnerable groups access the Covid-19 vaccine and to support the UK as it continues to roll out the vaccine to more people. The offer includes wheelchair-accessible Uber Access vehicles, as well as Uber Assist for those who may need assistance getting into and out of the car.

Uber has also teamed up with Age UK to identify areas where free round trips will be offered to help the app’s most vulnerable users get to their appointments.

“It’s vital that the most vulnerable people in our society are vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible, and we want to help remove any barriers that could prevent them from travelling safely to get their jab”, said Uber’s Regional Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe Jamie Heywood.

“Our national effort to accelerate the vaccine rollout across the country is an essential part of defeating Covid-19 and getting this country back to normal”, said Health Secretary Matt Hancock. “It is great that Uber is doing their bit by covering free trips to the seven mass-vaccination centres”.

How to book your free trip to a vaccination centre with Uber

If you or someone you know is due to be vaccinated at one of the seven mass-vaccination hubs across the country, follow these instructions to save up to £15 on your trip:

Open the Uber app

Tap the menu in the top left corner and select ‘Wallet’

Tap ‘Add Promo Code’

Enter the corresponding code found below

Go back to the home screen and enter the pick up and drop off locations – at least one must be a mass-vaccination centre

Confirm the trip

You can find the promo codes for all seven vaccination hubs below:

Robertson House, Stevenage: UberUKRH

Excel Centre (Nightingale), London: UberUKEX

Centre for Life, Newcastle: UberUKCL

Etihad Tennis and Football Centre, Manchester: UberUKET

Epsom Downs Racecourse, Surrey: UberUKED

Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol: UberUKAG

Millennium Point, Birmingham: UberUKMP

This promotion is only available for the first 4000 customers at each vaccination centre and is set to expire on February 28 2021.

Of course, Uber isn’t the only useful app worth having on hand during the pandemic. The NHS Covid-19 app enables contact tracing on your smartphone to notify when you’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive. Visit our guide to learn how to install the Covid-19 track and trace app on your device now.

Likewise, a study at Mount Sinai University recently found that your Apple Watch may actually be able to detect Covid-19 in the body up to a week before symptoms appear by monitoring your heart rate variability data.