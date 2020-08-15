Spanish Grand Prix 2020: How to watch the F1 action

Spanish Grand Prix 2020: Lewis Hamilton pulled further ahead of Valtteri Bottas after the Finn again left Silverstone rather unhappy. However, Mercedes didn’t win the race, as Max Verstappen comfortably beat the Silver Arrows to go into second place in the championship. This weekend is likely to revert back to the mean if first and second practice sessions are any evidence. There was one surprise as Romain Grosjean managed to nab fifth place in the Haas, while both Sebastian Vettel and Alex Albon were off their teammates’ pace. With Mercedes looking much happier despite the high temperatures, can anyone else stop it from being another weekend of Mercedes domination?

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything and keep your data safe.

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2020

The Spanish Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1. Here are the UK times for the race schedule:

Saturday, August 15th

10.45am − Spanish GP Practice Three

2.00pm − Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday, August 16th

2:10pm − SPANISH GRAND PRIX

Sky Sports Premier League Passes Sky Sports – Day Pass Only fancy diving into a match or two but don't want a season pass? Now TV's Sky Sports Day Pass has got you covered, and won't cost you more than a tenner either. Sky Sports – Month Pass If you're looking to catch the rest of the Premier League and then some, the Sky Sport month pass is the way to go, now over 25% cheaper for the first three months. Best part is, if you don't fancy keeping your subscription after the league is done, just cancel anytime. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Spanish Grand Prix 2020 – TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you enjoy streaming content online, then it’s essential that you also keep your private data safe while surfing the web. It’s easier than ever for hackers to infiltrate your network and steal your personal information, but not with a VPN at hand. We’ve tested several VPNs here at Trusted Reviews and handpicked the best VPN deals that are available right now for your convenience.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN Save 70% off your total bill with the NordVPN 3-year subscription. You'll have one payment of £96.74 over the 3 year period making it just £2.68 per month. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as £3.49 a month and save up to 20% on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

NOW TV Sky Sports Week Pass

Sky Sports Premier League Passes Sky Sports – Day Pass Only fancy diving into a match or two but don't want a season pass? Now TV's Sky Sports Day Pass has got you covered, and won't cost you more than a tenner either. Sky Sports – Month Pass If you're looking to catch the rest of the Premier League and then some, the Sky Sport month pass is the way to go, now over 25% cheaper for the first three months. Best part is, if you don't fancy keeping your subscription after the league is done, just cancel anytime. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Spanish Grand Prix 2020 highlights

You need to head to the Channel 4 or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service.

Highlights for qualifying starts at 6.30pm on Saturday, while Grand Prix highlights are at 6.30pm on Sunday 16th.

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …