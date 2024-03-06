There are a few reasons you might want to share your location with friends and family on Google Maps.

Whether you’re letting someone know where to meet you or giving them the peace of mind that you’ve made it home safely, sharing your location with Google Maps is a quick and easy process.

Not only can your chosen contacts see your location, but they’ll also be able to view your device’s battery life, your recent location (when your Google Maps app is closed) and notification of your departure and arrival times.

Keep reading to learn how to share your location on Google Maps.

What you’ll need

A Google Account

The Google Maps app

The Short Version

Open Google Maps Tap on your location Tap Share Location Select your contacts Hit Share

How to share your location in Google Maps Step

1 Open Google Maps You’ll need to ensure you’re logged into the app before proceeding with the next step. We’re using the iOS for these screenshots, but the steps are the same in the Android app. Step

2 Tap on your location This is the blue dot on the map. Step

3 Tap Share Location This should be the first option below your address. Step

4 Tap on one or more contacts to share your location with them. You can also set a timer for how long your location is shared. Step

5 Hit Share That’s it. Your location will be shared with the contacts you selected for the set time.