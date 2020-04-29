Rick and Morty Season 4 Part 2: How to watch the latest episodes

The return date for Rick and Morty season 4 part 2 has finally been confirmed, for both US and UK viewers. So strap in, buckle up and get ready for more colourful animated absurdities.

The new series took a break after episode five and fans have been on tenterhooks ever since, waiting for their latest Rick and Morty fix. Now, we’ve got confirmation, and there’s not too long to wait for Rick and Morty season 4 part 2.

Rick and Morty season 4 – When will episode 6 air?

In the US , Sunday May 3rd is the date that fans can enjoy Season four, episode six. Expect the episode to land at 11.30pm ET, on Adult Swim.

In the UK, fans will have to wait a little longer, but only a little. The new episode will be out on Thursday, May 7th. It will broadcast live at 10pm BST, on E4.

The new season is set to be ten episodes long, so fans can look forward to five more instalments in the current series.

What to expect

Anyone who knows Rick and Morty knows that predicting what they – or the show’s writers – are going to do is basically a complete waste of time. The show is so fun because of its absurdity and unpredictability. With that said, there are one or two hints in the trailer for season 4 part 2.

We’ve gleaned from the trailer, which is more fun than in it is informative, that we’re going to see plenty more weird stuff. Expect pets fighting in mech suits, lightsaber duels and an “unnecessarily bad-ass” pair of super-hero suits.

On top of that, Rick is doling out his usual responsible, high-calibre advice, telling Morty: “And if anything goes wrong, which it won’t, jump into the same vat of acid I jump into.”

All in all, it looks like great fun and thankfully there’s not too much longer to wait until we get to enjoy it. Take a look at the trailer below.

