How to completely remove the password from your Microsoft account

All Microsoft account holders can now go completely passwordless, the company has confirmed today.

Instead of having to remember a password that’s probably not as secure as you’d hope, or managing everything through a dedicate password manager app, it’s now possible rely completely on the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key or a code emailed or texted to the user.

As well as Windows 10, it’ll be possible to use the new system for apps like Outlook, OneDrive, Microsoft Family Safety accounts, and Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One consoles.

Microsoft is now inviting users to remove the password from their account completely if they have the Microsoft Authenticator app installed on their phone. Microsoft is also recommending you have all of the latest updates installed.

After that, the removal process is pretty straight forward:

Sign in to your Microsoft Account Additional security options.

Under Password-free account, select Turn on.

Follow the prompts to verify your account.

Approve the request sent to your Microsoft Authenticator app.

It is possible to restore a password, if you decide you’d rather revert to the old security method. Users will also still need passwords for older services like Windows 8, Xbox 360, Office 2010 and more. Here’s how to re-add the password back to the account:

Sign in to your Microsoft Account Additional security options.

Under Passwordless account, select Turn off and then Next.

Follow the prompts to add a password back to your account.

The rollout comes as Microsoft looks to put its best foot forward ahead of the Windows 11 release, which begins next month.

Microsoft also has a Surface hardware event scheduled for next week, where we’re sure to see the next-generation of homegrown Windows PCs and perhaps the Surface Duo 2.

