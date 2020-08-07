How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid in the Champions League live online

Champions League football is back with a bang. Tonight, Man City take on Juventus with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. Our guide brings everything you need to know to watch Man City vs Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Man City vs Juventus kick-off time

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League last 16 second-leg will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and kick off is at 8:00pm BST.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live online

BT Sport has the rights to show Champions League football in the UK. This game will be screened on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7:00pm. It’ll also be available in 4K on BT Ultimate.

If you’re not you’re not a full BT Sport subscriber, there are multiple ways to sign-up. If you don’t subscribe to a Pay TV service, you can simply grab a BT Sport monthly pass for no-strings access to the entire BT Sport channel line up. From here you’ll be able to watch online or via the BT Sport mobile apps, as well as an array of smart TV apps.

Man City vs Real Madrid match preview

13-time winners Real Madrid must overcome a first leg deficit against relative European minnows Manchester City in order to keep their hopes of regaining the trophy last won in 2018 alive. City lead 2-1 after an impressive first-leg victory at the Bernabeu way back in March.

Related: Best VPN 2020

Four months on, and having lost their Premier League crown to Liverpool in decisive fashion, the Manchester club has its eyes firmly on a first Champions League triumph after years of under-achieving in the competition.

City are odds on favourites to progress as even a 1-0 defeat would be enough to send them through on away goals. However, Zinedine Zidane’s side could certainly spring a surprise given the quality within the ranks. The winners of this tie will go into the quarter finals to face the winners of the delicately poised Juventus vs Real Madrid tie in the quarter-finals.

Related: Best TVs 2020 – 15 eye-popping smart TVs for any buyer

If you’re a fan of streaming content online, then you should also be in interested in staying safe while you’re doing it and keeping your private data away from the hands of hackers. If that’s the case, there’s no better way to keep your online activity safe than with a dedicated VPN.

Allowing you to connect via a different IP address somewhere else in the world, having a VPN can let you browse the internet in peace, knowing that you’re safe from the prying eyes of anyone who might be looking to steal your personal information.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN Save 70% off your total bill with the NordVPN 3-year subscription. You'll have one payment of £96.74 over the 3 year period making it just £2.68 per month. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as £3.49 a month and save up to 20% on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …