How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea and the Premier League trophy lift for free

Today’s the big day for Liverpool fans and one for rivals to avoid all media. Following the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League game at Anfield, Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy. Our guide tells you how to watch for free.

Liverpool vs Chelsea kick-off time

The game gets underway at 8:15pm BST and will conclude shortly after 10:00pm. After that Jordan Henderson and his teammates will step onto a specially-constructed stage on the club’s famous Kop stand to receive the Premier League trophy. The post-match trophy lift programme will commence at around 10:30pm UK time.

As no fans will be allowed in the stadium, Sky Sports is showing the game for free. It’ll be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event for subscribers, but it’ll also be shown on Sky One and the free-to-air Sky Pick channel. Coverage starts at 8:00pm.

You can tune into Pick on Freeview, Freesat, Virgin Media, or through a Sky box. The Pick channel is also available to watch via the Freeview Play app for iOS and Android, but these are the channel numbers:

Freeview: Channel 11

Freesat: Channel 147

Sky: Channel 159

Virgin Media: Channel 165

Existing Sky Sports subscribers can still watch on Sky Sports Premier League channel and Sky Sports Main Event. Sky has an interesting strategy here, letting you watch the match with faux crowd noise piped in on Main Event, or without it on Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass to watch non-free to air games. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast.

Liverpool vs Chelsea match preview

Liverpool sealed the Premier League crown with a record seven games to spare, but have failed to muster their best form since the restart. They’ll hope to end in a flourish with a win at Anfield against Chelsea on Wednesday night. However, minds will doubtless be on the post-match festivities when Jurgen Klopp’s side will lift the Premier League trophy for the first time, marking a first league title since 1990.

Frank Lampard’s side will look to spoil the party by being the first side to win a league game at Anfield since April 2017. Chelsea arrive on Merseyside after comfortably taking care of Manchester United to reach the FA Cup Final on Sunday. Chelsea actually knocked out Liverpool on the road to Wembley.

