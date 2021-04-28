Tired of moving between Spotify and Facebook to listen to music? Spotify has launched a mini-player for your Facebook feed and here’s how to use it.

The new mini-player allows users to listen to audio shared by their friends from Spotify without having to move back and forth between apps to control playback.

“Starting today in select markets, Spotify Premium users can discover and experience songs and episodes with full playback directly from Spotify inside the Facebook app on iOS and Android”, said Spotify. “Spotify Free users can enjoy the same great experience via shuffle mode with accompanying ads from Spotify”.

Spotify also says verified artists can share their own songs through the mini-player, and the mini-player could even support user-uploaded videos that contain licensed music.

Read on to learn how to use the Spotify Mini Player to listen to music in your Facebook feed.

How to listen to Spotify music in your Facebook News Feed

To try out the Spotify Mini Player, you need to make sure you’re in a region that supports it. Have a look at the list at the bottom of this page to make sure your account is compatible.

You’ll also need a Spotify Premium account and an iOS or Android smartphone. You can use the feature with a free Spotify account, but songs may be shuffled and will be interspersed with ads.

Simply follow the steps below to listen to Spotify in your Facebook feed to connect your accounts:

Open the Facebook app on your phone

Go to your News Feed and start scrolling

Tap the play icon on any Spotify song you see shared in your feed (or share your own by following the instructions further down)

Click ‘Connect’ in the consent pop-up

If you’re logged into Spotify already, the song will start playing from the Spotify app (if not, you’ll be asked to log in)

The song will continue to play as you scroll through your News Feed, so you don’t need to worry about it stopping unexpectedly. You’ll also see playback controls in your feed, so you can pause, play and dismiss the mini-player when you’re done.

To share your favourite tunes on Facebook, find a song on Spotify and tap the three dot menu in the top corner. Then tap ‘Share’ and ‘News Feed’.

List of countries the Spotify Mini Player is available in

Right now, you can listen to the Spotify Mini Player in these countries: Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Thailand, Uruguay, and the US.

Spotify has announced plans to introduce the feature to more markets over the course of 2021, so we’re hoping the UK won’t be far behind.