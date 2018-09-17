Apple has officially rolled out the final version of iOS 12 to the public, and it’s ready to download and install right now.

The great news is all devices currently able to run iOS 11 can update to the new software, even if you’re using 2013’s iPhone 5s. One of Apple’s major selling points for iOS 12 is its ability to boost performance on those older phones, which we’re sure will delight many users loyal to their elderly devices.

iPhone and iPad users will see the update as a pop-up notification informing them the new update is available to download. However, they can also browse to the General > Software Update area of the Settings app on the device’s home screen.

Before installing the update, it’s always wise to back up the phone via iCloud or iTunes in order to ensure there’s something to fall back on, should the update go awry.

Users can expect an abundance of new digital wellness features like the Screen Time app, and improvements to Do Not Disturb to ensure the devices aren’t bothering users unnecessarily.

The New Siri Shortcuts and Suggestions tools are also among the most anticipated features. This latter will make real time contemporary suggestions based upon your routine, while the Shortcuts will make it easy to program multiple actions under one vocal command like “heading home.”

Apple is also giving users more control over their notifications, while grouping together alerts from individual apps in the notification centre. The near AR-based Measure app is part of today’s update, as well as the new Memoji tools that enables users to create Animojis in their own likeness.

For those eyeing an iPhone XS and XS Max purchase, iOS 12 will arrive pre-installed on those phones when they go on sale on September 21. The iPhone XR will be available to pre-order on October 19.

Have you taken iOS 12 for a spin yet? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.